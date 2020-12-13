BJP Counters AAP's 'broke CMO's CCTV' Claims, Alleges 'cameras Pointed At Women Leaders'



Rebutting to AAP's allegations of breaking CCTV cameras outside CM Arvind Kejriwal's house, BJP on Sunday, has claimed that additional cameras were affixed especially to keep an eye on the protesting mayors. Claiming that there were sufficient CCTV cameras outside the CM's house, BJP called Kejriwal 'anti-women', alleging that the additional cameras were pointed towards the area where women protestors were sleeping. The BJP has shared a video which shows two men installing CCTV cameras, while on the other women are seen sleeping outside Kejriwal's home.

BJP: 'Anti-women CM'

AAP: 'BJP broke CMO's CCTV'

A few hours ago, AAP alleged that the BJP leaders who were staging a dharna outside CM Arvind Kejriwal's house, broke his residence's CCTV cameras. Taking to Twitter, AAP shared a video of the alleged destruction where a few women are seen breaking something by bashing it against the wall. AAP and BJP have blamed each other for the lack of funds in the three BJP-run civic bodies in the city.

BJP leaders stage dharna

Demanding Rs 13,000 crores dues to be settled to the three Delhi Municipalities, the three mayors of North, East and South Delhi along with several other leaders tried to stage a dharna outside CM Kejriwal's house. The mayors have alleged that lack of dues has led to non-payment of salaries to doctors in various state-run hospitals. AAP, on the other hand, has blamed the Centre for not releasing funds to the various MCD, alleging corruption in the three civic bodies.

Similar to the BJP, AAP leaders Raghav Chadha, Atishi Marlena, Rajesh Gupta, Kuldeep Kumar, Rituraj and Sanjeev Jha staged a dharna outside Home Minister Amit Shah's residence, inspite of being denied permission by the Delhi police. AAP has demanded a CBI investigation in Rs 2500 crore scam by BJP-led north MCD. The six leaders were briefly detained before being released.

AAP has claimed that the 'Centre has not given any grant to Municipal Corporation of Delhi for past 10 years. Countering the AAP, the BJP has alleged that the state government has not released MCD funds. Resident doctors of Delhi's Hindu Rao Hospital, Kasturba Hospital and Rajen Babu Tuberculosis Hospital have held protesting over non-payment of their salary.

