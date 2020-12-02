BJP Leader Expresses Regret After Video Of Crowd At Grand-daughter's Engagement Goes Viral

Two days after a shocking video from Tapi district of Gujarat has come to light, the Gujarat High Court has taken cognizance of the issue and has expressed their dismay over the local authorities' inaction. The video is of a marriage function of the former BJP leader Kanti Gamit's granddaughter.

The division bench of Vikram Nath and JB Pardiwala have taken note of a video that had been shared on social media where thousands of people can be seen dancing and celebrating. The crowd can be seen flouting social distancing norms and many are also not wearing masks. While the video is of Monday night, on Tuesday night finally the Tapi police registered an FIR against the family members of the former minister and the FIR has been registered against his son Jitu Gamit.

The division bench calls it a disappointing incident

While expressing shock over the video, the division bench claimed that this was a disappointing incident and that the local police authorities should have intervened. The bench claimed that everyone in the local police is responsible for preventing these kinds of gathering while the entire world is fighting a war against the pandemic. That, all officials right from the superintendent of police to constables are responsible for this.

Moreover, former BJP minister Kanti Gamit while speaking to the media claimed that he had not invited anyone personally.

He said, "we had arranged food and celebrations for 2000 people but we did not call anyone personally and that people came by themselves." He did however, express regret over the incident and claimed that we all should be responsible and that he would have taken note of the incident had he known so many people would come to event.

The Congress party leaders condemned the incident and stated that how can the leader claim to have prepared for 2000 people to attend and then be surprised when they do come to the event. "The government is theirs' and the rule for inviting 100 people in weddings has been decided by them only. At least their leaders should follow the rules. Apart from that, we are fighting a pandemic, we are all in this together, we should not really be lax in our approach and even the smalled misstep can put thousands on life in danger," a senior leader of the Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee stated.