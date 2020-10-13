BJP MLA Slams 'VIP Culture' After Nitin Raut Didn't Respond To His Calls Amid Power Cut

BJP MLA Mihir Kotecha on Monday night took to Twitter to flag that inverters in Mumbai's Upasani and Pooja hospitals have dried and there is ultimate chaos as major power outage happened in the city. While power supply was back around 12 noon on Monday, many areas including Mulund, Dahanu did not receive power supply till late night. BJP MLA from Mulund also said that he is tired of calling state Energy Minister Nitin Raut, and slammed the MVA ministers for the 'VIP culture.'

Around 1:30 AM, Mihir Kotecha tweeted that power supply was restored after 15 hours. He had tagged former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis in his tweet.

READ | 'Tense situation': Kunal Kemmu's hilarious take on Mumbaikars reacting to power outage

Inverters have dried in Upasani & Pooja hospitals of #Mulund doctors medical team n patients are in chaos @NitinRaut_INC i am tired of calling you ,twitter is the last resort. Enough of VIP culture stop diversion of our power supply. @Dev_Fadnavis #MumbaiPowerCut — Mihir Kotecha (@mihirkotecha) October 12, 2020

After waiting for 15 hours finally 100% power restored in #Mulund , leaving from here. JaiHind JaiMaharashtra. @Dev_Fadnavis pic.twitter.com/VNPkZSUJqw — Mihir Kotecha (@mihirkotecha) October 12, 2020

READ | Abhishek Bachchan quips 'it's 2020' after electricity cut in Mumbai

Large parts of Mumbai face major power outage

Large parts of the financial capital reported a major power outage on Monday morning due to the power grid failure. In a tweet, Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply and Transport (BEST) said, The electric supply is interrupted due to TATAs incoming electric supply failure.

Suburban local train services, operating only for essential workers at present, were affected from 10:05 am, according to sources. Multiple operators, including the state-run BEST, Adani Electricity and Tata Power supply power to the city. A Power Grid Failure usually occurs when the frequency reaches its minimum or maximum level and there is a risk of failure of transmission lines. Thus, when there is a breakdown of transmission lines due to over or under frequency it can be called a grid failure.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday took serious cognisance of the power outage in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) and ordered an immediate probe into it.

Maharashtra Energy Minister Nitin Raut announced that a four-member inquiry committee has been set up with a mandate to examine the causes of the power failure and to find out if it was caused due to negligence. The probe will also find out why only 50% of the repair of the GIS system was done. The committee will also suggest measures to be adopted to avoid such incidents in the future. The committee will submit its report within a week. Further, the MahaTransco has been directed to conduct root cause analysis and a technical audit of the transmission systems in the state. The repair and maintenance protocol will be strengthened.

READ | Mumbai Power Cut: Devendra Fadnavis Questions Maha Govt; Calls For Proactive Approach

READ | Mumbai Power Outage: Union Power Minister RK Singh says 1900 MW out of 2000 MW restored