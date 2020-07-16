Amid PM Modi's 'Make In India' Initiative, BJP MP Launches 'Swadeshi Rakhi' Campaign

BJP MP Meenakshi Lekhi along with Delhi BJP president on Thursday launched 'Swadeshi Rakhi' to promote local women workers and PM's 'Make in India' initiative. The MP from New Delhi constituency said that this initiative will help to create jobs in this time of the pandemic.

"Raksha Bandhan is a festival of sisters and this initiative is for the sisters and also by the sisters. If we talk about the development of our country, it is very important that we encourage products made in our country and people from our country buy Swadeshi products. Today, China does a business of Rs.400 crore on the festival of Raksha Bandhan. If we, the people of India, pledge to buy Rakhi made by our sisters, it will create numerous opportunities as well as support for these workers," said BJP MP Meenakshi Lekhi.

'Great movement in promoting Atmanirbhar Bharat'

"Swadeshi Rakhi program links Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyaan and women empowerment program. In these 15 days, if we all support these women workers we can help the nation's economy as well as the financial security of these workers," added Lekhi. Delhi BJP president present during the launch of 'Swadeshi Rakhi' said that the message of 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' should be sent out across the country.

"With the blessings of Meenakshi ji, women workers of BJP have decided to work on indigenous Rakhi. It will strengthen our sisters and moreover it will be a great movement in promoting Atmanirbhar Bharat. We want to take this message across the nation of buying Indian made Rakhi," said Adesh Gupta, Delhi BJP president.

Delhi traders' body, Confederation of All India Traders Association has also launched the "Hindustani Rakhi" campaign to promote Indian made Rakhis and boycott Chinese Rakhi. National secretary-general of CAIT Praveen Khandelwal in a video message said that people across the nation must boycott Chinese Rakhi and Chinese products used to make Rakhi.

