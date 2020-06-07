BJP Slams Sena Govt; Shares Video Of Sick Cop Denied Admission Pending COVID Test Result

Highlighting a prevalent issue faced by many Mumbaikars, BJP MLA Ram Kadam, on Sunday, shared a video showing a symptomatic police officer's kin narrating their inability to get the officer admitted to a hospital. In the video, the police officer's sister says that her brother who has been detected with typhoid has been experiencing breathlessness since Saturday afternoon. While the officer has been tested for Coronavirus (COVID-19), she says hospitals are denying admission and demanding high deposit fee, as the test results are awaited on Monday.

Symptomatic cop denied admission, BJP questions Sena

"He has been serving people for the past two and a half months and suddenly developed a fever - four days ago. On testing his blood sample, he was detected with typhoid and has been getting treatment for the same. But yesterday, he experienced breathlessness and after going to many hospitals, no one is ready to admit him," she says.

"Due to his breathlessness symptom, we got him tested for COVID-19. The report will only come tomorrow and he is no experiencing lot of difficulty in breathing. Most hospitals are saying that we will not admit a patient till he has a COVID-19 positive report. Moreover, any hospital we go to, they are demanding Rs. 80,000 to 1,00,000 deposit. If his condition worsens or he dies, who will help us?" she asks.

Bed availability on paper, patients complain of unavailability

The BMC has announced the construction of several jumbo facilities for mild/asymptomatic patients. As per BMC's own report, BMC has 7168 such beds of which 4589 are already occupied. On the other hand, BMC has 3087 beds for patients with moderate symptoms or co-morbidities - of which 2907 are already occupied. For critical patients, BMC has 6195 beds of which 5731 beds are already full.

While the BMC's helpline 1916 has a feature to know about bed availability, there have been reports of several patients, unable to procure a bed due to 'unavailability of beds on an urgent basis'. This has led to deaths of some patients as they succumb to low oxygen levels, waiting for a bed. The other issue faced by many patients is the lack of ambulance services. While BMC has time and again claimed that there are adequate ambulances, reports state that there are only 100 state-run ambulances available and private hospitals' ambulance services are exorbitant.

Mumbai's COVID crisis

The BMC has reduced its containment zones from 2,800 to 743, by excluding sealed buildings and chawls, which will be self-managed by the society. Moreover, ICMR's serosurvey to track the trend of Coronavirus spread has begun in 10 hotspots in the city. While Dharavi is Mumbai's most densely populated area and has been under severe scrutiny - with 1889 cases and 71 deaths, recent BMC report shows Malad as the most affected place with the doubling rate at 10 days. The city's tally currently stands at 47,128 cases with 19978 discharged and 1575 dead.

