In Bengal BJP's Fight Against School Fee Hikes, Covid Social Distancing Takes A Back Seat

As parents of school children protested over the alleged fee hike in certain private schools of Kolkata, BJP MP from Hooghly, Locket Chatterjee hit the streets with her party workers to protest against any such event. The MP sat nearby the Education Ministry's office Bikash Bhawan in Salt Lake on Monday afternoon, slamming the Bengal Govt for its ineffectiveness in dealing with the situation. The protest also saw violation in the maintenance of social distancing by the BJP party workers.

'How can they let any increase...?'

"Why doesn't the Education Minister intervene when private schools are increasing fee? He just sits in his office and repeats everything that CM says. This means there is some relationship between CM's family and private school owners. At a time when people are not getting salaries, how can they let any increase in fee at schools take place?" attacked the MP, with her bandwagon of protesters.

Even though the Mamata Banerjee government had earlier stated that no schools could increase fees in the current situation, some private did increase their fees. Parents staged protests against a rise in tuition fees in front of a school in Ranikuthi area in the last week and similar demonstrations have been taking place before private schools in Lake Gardens, Belgharia and Dum Dum over the past two-three days.

Bengal's Education Minister, Partho Chatterjee also had given clear instructions over fee hike. "The state government has been telling schools not to hike fees and impose charges under different heads. Remember it is an official directive. The Chief Minister had also made a plea regarding this, please don't disregard that," stated Partho Chatterjee on any increase in fee in private schools.

The protest lead by the BJP MP on Monday also saw a major violation of social distancing. Protestors, although few in number, stood closely behind their leader, while she gave her speech. With social distancing being hailed as the key to fight the pandemic, today's protest saw a major violation of the same.

