Block pramukh in Agra arrested for gang-rape

Agra (UP), Jan 10 (PTI): A local leader here was arrested after a woman alleged that he, along with his friends, gang-raped her at least a couple of times on the pretext of giving her a job, police said on Monday.

The 23-year-old woman from Bulandshahr, in her complaint at the Tajganj police station, had alleged that she received a call from an unknown number about a couple of months ago and that the caller introduced himself as Lal Singh, block pramukh of Agra's Bah.

She alleged that the calls continued and Singh, on the pretext of giving her a job, called her over to Agra.

On December 21, Singh took her to a farm house and along with two other men, Dev and Jitendra, allegedly raped her, Agra senior superintendent of police Sudhir Kumar said.

The woman alleged that he threatened her when she said she would file a police complaint, the SSP said.

On Sunday, Singh and one of his friends allegedly raped her again at a hotel in Agra, the officer said.

The SSP said the three men have been booked under sections 376 (rape), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code.

The two other accused are absconding and a search has been launched, he said. PTI CORR CJ CJ

