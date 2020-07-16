BMC Washes Hands Off Mumbai Open Drain Deaths; Shocking Poster Holds Citizens Responsible

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Thursday hung a highly insensitive circular outside the Bharatbai Chawl which is mourning the death of the one-year-old infant who lost his life after falling into an open drain last year. The residents of the chawl in Mumbai's Goregaon-east were taken by surprise after they saw a circular from the local administration body hanging near an open drain saying that the BMC would take 'no responsibility' if someone fell into the open drain during the monsoon, adding that the members were aware of the drains and were responsible for their own lives.

"There are big and small open drains in Goregaon. Residents have been informed about the same on a continuous basis. One needs to watch the drains to avoid an accident. Local residents, especially children, blind and disabled people should take care about the same. If an accident occurred because of the resident's irresponsibility, BMC would bear no responsibility," read the circular in Marathi.

'Can not wash hands off responsibility'

BMC's insensitive reminder comes as the chawl marks a year since the passing of Divyansh Singh, the one-and-a-halfyear-old kid who got sucked into an open drain during the monsoon season last year. However, this year again the BMC has shied away from taking any responsibility to cover the open drains or better the facilities in preparation of the monsoon season.

Issuing a response on BMC's circular, BJP leader Ram Kadam said, "The responsibility BMC has to take. If you yourself with kept the drains open, how can you accept people to be responsible? They have been issuing such insensitive circulars for months now. It's a very unfortunate circular. Shiv Sena is also in the BMC. They need to take back such a circular. They can not wash their hands off the responsibility."

