BMC Assures Pothole-free Mumbai In Next 15 Days; Mayor Pednekar Holds Key Meeting

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation aims to make the city pothole-free in the next 15 days, said Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar on Wednesday. In light of increasing pothole-related incidents, Pednekar held a meeting with BMC Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal to address the situation.

"We held a review meeting with BMC Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal. The next 15 days are important for pothole-free Mumbai. We hope all potholes will be filled in this period. The 227 councilors will ensure that all potholes are filled in their wards," the Mayor told ANI.

BMC Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal had on Tuesday ordered officials to fill all potholes on a war footing in the next two to three weeks. He also directed officials to visit the areas in their respective wards to ensure that pits are filled on priority on the same day.

Since April 2021, the administration claims to have filled more than 40,000 potholes on all roads in the Mumbai metropolis. However, continuous rains over the last few days and increased traffic on the roads have led to a resurgence of potholes, added Chahal.

Potholes have been blamed for numerous road accidents in the past. Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray is set to hold a meeting on Wednesday evening to assess the situation of roads in Maharashtra.

Pothole-related incidents spike in Maharashtra

Notably, a 23-year-old man was killed after his motorcycle hit a pothole near the Gaimukh toll booth on Ghodbunder Road in Thane city on Tuesday, police earlier said. On September 16, a woman and her son died on the spot after their motorcycle hit a pothole at Mankoli Naka on Mumbai-Nashik highway while they were returning home after offering prayers at the residence a relative during the Ganpati festival, they said.

Action will be taken against road contractors for the death of people due to potholes in Maharashtra's Thane, a senior police official has said last week. According to the police, roads in Kasheli, Anjurphata, Bhiwandi, Mankoli and other areas in the Thane district were riddled with potholes, causing accidents and also leading to the death of people at times.

