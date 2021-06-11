BMC Caps COVID Vaccine Rates; Action If Covishield, Covaxin Or Sputnik V Priced Higher

On Thursday, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) capped the price per dose for COVID-19 vaccines in private hospitals under the national COVID vaccination program. The vaccine charges will be inclusive of 5% GST and ₹150 max service charge. The circular released by the BMC also notified that serious action will be taken if the amount is more than the prescribed rate. The Ministry of Health & Family Welfare on Tuesday capped the fixed maximum charge of vaccines. PM Modi on Monday addressed the Nation where he announced that private hospitals can charge up to a maximum of Rs 150 per dose as service charges after the fixed price of the vaccine.

COVID-19 Vaccine prices

These are the prices that have been declared by the vaccine manufacturers for the three vaccines COVISHIELD, COVAXIN and SPUTNIK V-- that are currently being administered in the country under the National Vaccination Drive. The vaccine charges will be inclusive of 5% GST and ₹150 max service charge.

BMC has stated that the private hospitals have to charge as per the above rates and violators will be prosecuted. In order to register a complaint, the municipal corporation has provided an E-mail ID - complaint.epimumbai@gmail.com.

Vaccination Program in Mumbai

In the BMC area, the National COVID-19 Vaccination Program is being implemented in phases from January 16, 2021. Vaccination centres have already been started in government, municipal hospitals as well as private hospitals in Mumbai. Free of cost vaccination is being provided in government as well as municipal centres while paid vaccination is being provided in private hospitals.

Under the COVID-19 Preventive Vaccination National Campaign, private hospitals have been allowed paid vaccinations to enable more citizens to be vaccinated. For this, the central government has fixed the maximum rates of COVID vaccines keeping in view the production rates fixed by the vaccine manufacturers and the taxes imposed on them.

(Image Credits: PTI/REPRESENTATIVEIMAGE)