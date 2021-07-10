BMC Completes 36% Of Work On Mumbai Coastal Road Project; See Pics

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Saturday informed that 36% of the work of Mumbai's coastal road project has been completed so far. As of date, 90% of the filling at the site, 68% of the sea wall, and 11% of work of the double tunnel have been completed.

"With the slogan 'Happy Journey, Free Breath', 36 percent of the work of the coastal road of BMC has been completed. 90 percent of the fill, 68 percent of the sea wall, and 11 percent of the double tunnel are completed. The work of 'Coastal Road' is going on day and night uninterruptedly!" the BMC said in a statement.

The construction of the coastal road project worth Rs 12,000 crore commenced in October 2018. The work was stayed by the Bombay High Court in April 2019 after a bunch of petitions were filed against the project. The construction was later allowed by the Supreme Court in May 2019, after the BMC appealed to the apex court.

In 2017, the project received a green flag from the Maharashtra Coastal Zone Management Authority (MCZMA), the Expert Appraisal Committee (EAC), and the Ministry of Environment and Forest (MoEF).

Coastal Road Mumbai

The Coastal Road is an under-construction 8-lane, 22.2-km long freeway that would run along Mumbai's western coastline connecting Marine Lines in the south to Kandivali in the north. The Coastal Road is projected to be used by 130,000 vehicles daily and is expected to reduce travel time between South Mumbai and the Western Suburbs from 2 hours to 40 minutes. The estimated cost of the project is ₹12,000 crores.

Its first phase, a 9.98 km section from Princess Street flyover to the Worli end of the Bandra-Worli Sea Link, is expected to be completed by mid-2023. The Coastal Road will be built in two phases. It will have 8 lanes, including 2 lanes dedicated to a bus rapid transit system. The project will require the reclamation of 415 acres of land from the sea.

(With inputs from agency)