Mumbai: Viral Video Shows Sinkhole Swallowing Parked Car In Ghatkopar, BMC Responds

In a shocking incident, a sinkhole swallowed a car in the Ghatkopar area of Mumbai. As per reports, there was a well in the area which the residents of the Ram Niwas society got filled and cemented to better utilize it as a parking space, but due to heavy rain, the cemented area got displaced and a sinkhole emerged. The car, which belonged to one of the residents of the aforementioned society named Pankaj Mehta, got completely swallowed by the sinkhole. There was no one in the car, so there has been no loss of life.

'Nothing to do with the car incident': BMC

Meanwhile, the BMC has refused to take responsibility for the incident. In a statement, the municipal corporation of Mumbai has stated it has 'nothing to do' with the incident. Pointing out that the incident took place in private society, the municipal corporation stated, "There is a well in the premises of this society. The well was covered by RCC on half of the well. The residents of the society used to park their cars on the RCC area. Preliminary information has come to light that a car parked on the RCC was submerged in water."

It further added, "In this connection, the work of water abstraction is being coordinated by the concerned departmental office of the Municipal Corporation. Also, the concerned society has been informed to take necessary measures for safety in this place immediately. Officers/staff of Ghatkopar Police Station are also present at the spot."

Issue of sinkholes after manholes?

The incident comes to light at a time when the BMC is already facing backlash for improper management of manholes. On Wednesday, a video went viral, in which a woman can be seen walking on a water-logged pavement amid heavy rains, and suddenly falling into the open manhole, and soon after, another woman was seen falling down the same manhole, which they couldn’t spot as it was filled with water. Luckily, both the ladies escaped unhurt.

However, the viral video attracted the attention of many, including Member of Parliament Manoj Kotak. Taking to his official Twitter handle, the Bharatiya Janata Party leader pulled up the BMC for the incident, and wrote, "The richest civic body of India BMC is incapable of keeping unclogged manholes, clean sewerage." Pointing out that the Mumbaikars are 'devoid' of even the basic rights of cleanliness, he asserted that it is now turning out to be 'fatal'. He further added that the video of the incident, 'raged him to the core'.

The richest civic body of India BMC is incapable of keeping unclogged manholes, clean sewerage. The Mumbaikars are devoid of basic rights of cleanliness and now the incompetence is proving fatal. The video of two females falling in open manholes at Bhandup rages me to the core. pic.twitter.com/lYzcNL7h1S — Manoj Kotak (@manoj_kotak) June 10, 2021

The grave reality of Mumbai is, around this time every year when the open manholes get filled with rainwater, people accidentally slip into them, and not all are lucky enough to get saved. Most people lose their lives in such accidents. Last year in the month of August, a 37-year-old man died after falling into an open manhole, which was covered with a plank instead of the fiber-made lids, in the Sheetal Nagar area of Mira Road. A few days after the incident, in the month of October, a 35-year-old homemaker fell into an open manhole on a flooded road near her home in Ghatkopar’s Asalpha village.

Despite witnessing a number of accidental deaths involving open and broken manholes in the twin-city, the civic administration and private contractors seem to be doing precious little to seal these yawning death traps. While the PWD handles the job, the onus of day-to-day supervision and keeping track of the lids on manholes rests on the shoulders of the ward officer and the sanitary inspector.

