COVID-19: BMC Imposes 'no Mask, No Entry' Rule In Public Transport, Shops & Malls

No mask, no entry—the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Tuesday imposed strict rules for people travelling in public transport and visiting shopping malls in order to curb the further spread of coronavirus as the city is witnessing a huge number of positive cases each passing day.

Mumbai's civic corporation announced that people not wearing masks will not be allowed entry inside public transport buses, taxis and rickshaws. Furthermore, the officials also said malls, societies, offices etc will have to strictly paste ‘no mask, no entry’ stickers as part of measures taken to increase awareness among people about COVID-19 outbreak norms involving face coverings.

The officials further informed that the important decisions were taken in an e-meeting chaired by Brihanmumbai Municipal Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal. The officials also informed that the ward offices will convey the decision to taxi and autorickshaw unions as well as the management of other establishments.

Chahal also instructed civic officials to enforce fines for mask violations which is currently capped at Rs 200. Between April 1 and September 26, the civic body has fined 14,000 people in the metropolis for not wearing masks in public and collected Rs 52.76 lakh, the officials informed. Meanwhile, the BEST general manager Surendrakumar Bagde said the decision would be implemented strictly on the civic-run metropolitan bus service.

COVID-19 crisis in Maharashtra

On Tuesday, September 29, Maharashtra once again witnessed a rise in daily COVID-19 cases with 14,976 persons testing positive for the novel coronavirus. The new cases have propelled the state's COVID-19 tally to 13,66,129. At present, there are 2,60,363 active cases in the state. With 19,212 COVID-19 patients discharged in the day, the number of recovered soared to 10,69,159.

430 deaths- 49 each from Nagpur and Mumbai, 42 from Pune, 39 from Raigad, 27 from Thane, 25 from Sangli, 23 from Yavatmal, 14 from Nagpur, 12 from Latur, 11 each from Ahmednagar, Palghar and Osmanabad, 9 each from Navi Mumbai, Jalgaon, Kolhapur, Sindhudurg and Wardha, 8 from Beed, 7 from Amravati, 6 each from Ratnagiri and Solapur, 5 from Nanded, 4 each from Bhandara, Akola, Satara and Mira Bhayandar, three each from Bhiwandi, Panvel and Chandrapur, two each from Aurangabad, Pimpri Chinchwad and Ulhasnagar and one each from Kalyan-Dombivali, Vasai Virar, Nandurbar, Buldhana and Washim were reported on Tuesday.

Until now, a total of 36,181 persons have died owing to COVID-19. So far, 66,98,024 samples have been tested for the novel coronavirus in labs operational across the state. While 21,35,496 persons are under home quarantine, 29,947 others have been admitted to institutional quarantine centres. The COVID-19 positivity rate, recovery rate, and fatality rate in Maharashtra stand at 20.4 percent, 78.26 percent, and 2.65 percent respectively.

(With inputs from PTI)