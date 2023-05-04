BMC Invites Request For Proposal To Design, Develop Mumbai Parking Interface's Mobile App

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has floated a Request for Proposal (RFP) to appoint a system integrator for designing and developing a software and mobile application for the Mumbai Parking Interface (MPI) of the proposed Mumbai Parking Authority.

In a release issued on Wednesday evening, the civic body said the approximate contract value of the RFP will be Rs 38.45 crore for designing the application, creating the digital integrated system along with operating and maintaining the entire system for a period of six years.

BMC additional municipal commissioner (projects) P Velrasu said it is a big intervention, where all the available parking lots of the Mumbai civic body and all government organisations, like the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA), Port Trust and road-side parking areas as well as private housing societies will be brought under a single software interface.

"This will be a game changer as people will be able to get information about all the parking lots available across Mumbai 24x7 in their mobiles and other gadgets - just like abroad, where you book your parking slot before you reach. All payments can also be made online without much human interface," he said.

According to the BMC, under this digital system, citizens will be able to book parking spaces available in public spaces across the metropolis whenever they are visiting a particular location in the city.

As per the document, the civic body has bifurcated the parking spaces in – 'off-street parking' and 'on-street parking' categories. Off-street parking will include designated parking spots inside housing societies, shopping malls and public parking lots, whereas on-street parking will include parking of vehicles on the roadside.

"There shall be a pre-booking facility for a window of two hours available only for off-street parking. Users can book a slot by registering their vehicular details and a confirmation message would be sent to them," the RFP document said.

No pre-booking facility will be available for on-street parking, but a list of locations with their slot availability will be visible to the user as soon as they reach the 200-meter periphery of this location.

According to BMC, the application will be developed in three stages.

In the first stage, the interface will have 61 locations in the city that will provide on and off-street parking. In the second stage, the facility will be augmented to 595 locations, which includes 65 existing parking spaces and 530 proposed spaces across four different municipal wards, while in the third phase, the interface will cover more than 3,500 parking locations across Mumbai, the document said.