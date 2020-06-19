BMC Issues Clarification On COVID+ve Report Order, Flags Violation Of ICMR Guidelines

Responding to the criticism over the recent order prohibiting private laboratories in Mumbai on sharing the COVID-19 positive test report directly with the patient, BMC Commissioner Iqbal Chahal issued a clarification on Friday, June 19. According to him, this step was taken after an investigation found that asymptomatic COVID-19 patients rushed to private hospitals and got admitted after receiving the test report from private labs. As a result, he revealed that most of the COVID beds and ICU beds in 35 major private hospitals in Mumbai were occupied by asymptomatic patients.

He mentioned that this was in violation of the ICMR guidelines which stipulate that asymptomatic patients should not be allocated beds in COVID hospitals. The BMC Commissioner stressed that the genuine symptomatic patient must not find difficulty in finding a bed. Thereafter, Chahal assured that there would be no delay in the treatment of symptomatic patients due to this order. He reasoned that this move would curb the practice of asymptomatic patients occupying beds in private hospitals through the use of money power. As of 6 pm on June 18, there are 62,799 confirmed novel coronavirus cases in Mumbai out of which 31,856 patients have been discharged while 3309 fatalities have been reported.

BMC Commissioner issues clarification on its 13th June order that had said “No positive test report shall be shared by the laboratory with the patient directly. Laboratory has to share the report ONLY with MCGM and MCGM, in turn, shall share it with the patient.” pic.twitter.com/kKfuDn9x17 — ANI (@ANI) June 19, 2020

BJP demands withdrawal of BMC order

BJP leader Kirit Somaiya on Wednesday wrote to BMC Commissioner Iqbal Chahal demanding the withdrawal of the aforesaid order. As per the circular dated June 13, the private laboratory must share the COVID-19 positive test report only with the BMC, which in turn will share it with the patient. However, in the scenario of a patient testing negative for the novel coronavirus, the report can be directly shared with him/her.

The circular adds that private hospitals shall be entitled to get suspect COVID-19 cases tested directly through laboratories. At the same time, the COVID-19 positive test reports shall be shared with the BMC instead of the private hospital. According to the former Lok Sabha MP, this new protocol could result in a delay in the COVID-19 patients receiving treatment. Furthermore, he alleged that the logic for the new guidelines given in the circular is absurd.

