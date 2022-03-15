BMC Issues Do's And Don'ts In Mumbai As IMD Issues Orange Alert Over Heatwave

As the mercury soars up in Mumbai, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has issued a list of Dos and Dont's amid the heatwave. The BMC informed that the IMD has issued an orange alert for Mumbai for tomorrow (March 16) and some isolated areas will be under yellow alert on March 17.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday, March 14, had issued a severe heatwave warning to the residents of Mumbai and neighbouring cities like North Konkan, Thane, and Raigad. The heatwave is a period of excessively hot weather, accompanied by intense humidity, which can even prove to be fatal for the human body when exposed. It is defined based on the temperature thresholds over a region concerning the actual temperature or its relative to normal temperatures.

Do's and Dont's during a heatwave

The BMC has requested people to avoid exposure to the sun during the afternoon and especially from 12:00 pm to 3:00 pm. "If leaving the house is urgent during the aforementioned time then make sure you cover your head with a hat or an umbrella. The citizens should also make sure light-coloured clothes are made with the light material," the BMC advised in a notice.

The notice further requested citizens to avoid heavy work for two days and stay hydrated with water or ORS, lassi, Torani (rice water), lemon water, buttermilk or other homemade drinks.

"Alcohol, tea, coffee and all other drinks which dehydrate the body should be avoided and if the person is feeling then he/she is advised to see a doctor. High protein food should also be avoided till the Mumbai weather becomes good," the BMC informed.

#HeatWaveAlert@Indiametdept has issued an orange alert for tomorrow (severe heat wave conditions in some parts) & a yellow alert (heat wave conditions in isolated parts) for day after tomorrow.

Citizens are requested to take note of the do's and dont's.

Stay hydrated and safe.

What to do if someone is affected by sunstroke?

What is sunstroke?

Heatstroke or sunstroke is a condition caused by your body overheating, usually as a result of prolonged exposure to or physical exertion in high temperatures.

What to do?

If an individual is affected by a sunstroke then the major task should be to bring down the body temperature. According to BMC, the person affected should be provided assistance to lie down in a cool place and his body especially his/her head should be frequently washed and the person should be provided with some drinks which could quickly rehydrate his body.

Once the person is back in his/her consciousness he/she should be taken to the nearby hospital as a sunstroke can be fatal.