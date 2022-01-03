BMC Issues New Guidelines For Sealing Buildings Amid COVID Surge In Mumbai; Check Details

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has issued fresh guidelines for sealing amid a surge in COVID cases. According to the guidelines, the whole building or a wing shall be sealed if more than 20% of the occupied number of flats in the building or wing has COVID-19 patients.

As per the BMC release, the patients and contacts shall strictly follow the current guidelines of home isolation and hygiene etiquette while in-home quarantine. From the onset of symptoms or in case of no fever for 3 days, patients will be isolated for at least 10 days. High-risk contacts shall be home quarantined for 7 days and will be tested against after the 5th or 7th day or immediately turn symptomatic and further protocols will be followed.

The building managing committers are directed to take due care and ensure adequate supplies of food, medicines, and other essentials are provided to the families in quarantine. Medical officers of Health must be given support to implement the existing COVID protocols and containment guidelines. The respective ward will take the decision on the de-sealing of the building or the wing.

COVID situation in Mumbai

As of Monday, January 3, Mumbai reported 8,082 fresh COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. It is the highest daily count since April 18, 2021, taking the caseload beyond the 8 lakh mark. According to the city civic body, two patients have succumbed to the infection.

According to the Maharashtra government's health department, Mumbai has also recorded 40 new Omicron cases, pushing the number of the new variant infections to 368 in the metropolis.

Maharashtra Govt issues strict COVID norms

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, on December 30, held an emergency review meeting with task forces amid rising cases of COVID-19 in the state. According to State Health Minister Rajesh Tope, the meeting was aimed to discuss the restrictions to be imposed after the state recorded more than 5,000 COVID cases in 24 hours.

According to the new guidelines, not more than 100 persons in enclosed spaces and 250 persons in open spaces were allowed to attend a marriage function or a social, cultural, political, and religious gathering at any point in time. Only fully vaccinated persons can visit a shop, establishment, mall, gathering, and use public transport.

(Image: AP)