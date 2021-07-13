Fully Vaccinated Passengers Flying To Mumbai WON'T Require RT-PCR Negative Report Anymore

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Tuesday recommended lifting the restrictions on passengers to carry a negative RT PCR test conducted 48 hours prior to commencing the journey. BMC Chief Iqbal Chahal in his letter to the Maharashtra State government recommended that there is no need to carry an RT PCR negative report for the passengers who are fully vaccinated.

Earlier the Maharashtra State government had directed the travellers coming to the state to carry a negative RT PCR report due to the continuous rise in COVID-19 cases irrespective of any means of transportation.

BMC recommends mandatory RT PCR COVID negative report for passengers coming to Mumbai

BMC Chief Iqbal Chahal in his official letter to Maharashtra Chief Secretary recommended the lifting of the restriction and wrote, "There are many passengers who are taking up the journey to Delhi or other business places in the morning and they are returning back on the same day in the evening or next day morning, in such case conducting the RT PCR test and getting the report becomes impossible."

The letter also highlighted that since the vaccination drive is going across the nation and many citizens are fully vaccinated therefore the BMC has reached such a conclusion.

As per BMC Chief Chahal, the restrictions were primarily imposed on the passengers arriving from Gujarat, Goa, Delhi, Rajasthan and Kerala, however, due to an increase in the number of cases, it was decided to impose restrictions on all the passengers arriving in the City of Mumbai from any part of the country.

BMC Fines 14 Lakh People Over Non-compliance With COVID-19 Norms

Earlier this month, it was revealed that during the second wave of COVID-19, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation(BMC) and Railway authorities penalized 14 lakh people and collected fines of around ₹28.2 crores for non-compliance with safety norms. While this amount was collected from February 16 to July 1, the municipal body has cumulatively collected fines worth ₹59.16 crores from Mumbaikars from April 8, 2020, to July 1, 2021.

According to BMC, most offenders (2,02,050 people) were caught in the K-West ward, which includes Andheri (West), Versova, and Juhu beach areas, amounting to fines of over Rs 4 crore. The ward in the western suburbs also has the highest number of sealed buildings and floors in the city and the second-highest number of 987 active Coronavirus cases. On July 1 alone, the BMC’s clean-up marshals had fined 3,784 people and an amount of Rs 7,56,800 was collected.

(Image Credits: PTI)