BMC Modifies Guidelines, Mandates Institutional Quarantine For COVID Patients Above 50 Yrs

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Saturday revised its COVID guidelines on home isolation along the lines of the Centre's new guidelines. As per the new guidelines, devised to bring down the city's fatality rate, institutional isolation has been made mandatory for all COVID-19 positive patients over 50 years. Institutional quarantine has now also been made compulsory for all COVID-19 patients with comorbidities.

According to the new guidelines, patients below the age of 60 who are COVID positive asymptomatic or have mild symptoms and without comorbidities would be shifted to home isolation, provided they have a toilet in their homes. This is being done to lessen the burden on hospital facilities so that they can cater to more severe cases.

The highest fatality rate in the city has been recorded between the age group of 50-60 years of age, with most cases recording a history of comorbidities. Keeping this in mind, institutional isolation has been made mandatory for older age groups. According to the BMC, such patients will be admitted to COVID Care Centre-2 or in dedicated COVID hospitals, while those without comorbidities would be given an option of home isolation.

Read: Mumbai Sees 1275 New COVID Cases; ICMR To Begin BCG Vaccine Trials On Elderly Population

Read: Mumbai Sees 1406 New COVID Cases; City Tally Rises To 1,34,223 As Recovery Stays At 80%

Steadily improving recovery rate

Continuing in slowing growth in Coronavirus (COVID-19) cases, Mumbai reported 1406 new cases on Friday and 42 new deaths. The city also saw 1235 recoveries taking its cured tally to 1,08,268. Mumbai currently has 1,34,223 cases - of which 18,297 cases are active and 7553 people have died.

Mumbai is seeing a steady rise in recovery rate - standing at 80% now while its growth rise slowed to 0.78%. BMC reported that 6,88,876 samples have been tested till date with a 19.28% positivity rate. As per BMC's war room report, 134 of 912 ventilator beds were vacant, while 237 of 1431 ICU beds were vacant.

Read: SC Allows 3 Jain Temples In Mumbai To Reopen For Worshipers On Last 2 Days Of Paryushan

Read: Moderate To Heavy Rains In Mumbai, Thane; More Showers Likely

(With Agency Inputs)