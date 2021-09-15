BMC Marshal Beaten Up In Mumbai's Juhu For Trying To Collect No-mask Fine; Case Lodged

In a shocking incident, a BMC clean-up marshal was publically thrashed by locals in Mumbai's Juhu area after he asked a person to pay a fine for failing to wear a mask. The BMC's K West ward office has said that they will file a police complaint in the matter, adding that the miscreants also threw the marshal's phone away.

In a video of the incident that has gone viral on social media, a man without a face mask was seen beating up the marshal. He was also joined by other people surrounding them. The marshal, who tried to resist the blows eventually managed to run away from the site.

Video | Clean up marshals & local hawkers come to blows in Juhu. pic.twitter.com/3IehNazTkC — MUMBAI NEWS (@Mumbaikhabar9) September 14, 2021

According to civic officials, the marshal clicked a picture of a person without a mask and approached him for collecting a fine. Seeing the marshal walk towards him, the man immediately wore his mask and turned violent when the photographic proof was shown to him. The incident took place on Monday afternoon.

"The clean-up marshal was clicking photographs of people violating the mask norm in place for the COVID-19 pandemic. When he went to one of the violators to collect a fine, he was assaulted. CCTV footage etc is being checked to arrest the offender," the Juhu police station official said.

A similar incident took place earlier this year when a woman punched and slapped a female BMC official in Mumbai's Kandivali area after she was caught without a mask. A video of the woman assaulting the woman marshal had gone viral on social media.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has deployed clean-up marshals at high footfall areas to check people roaming without face masks. Those found violating the COVID norms are charged a Rs 200 fine.

The BMC and the Mumbai police, earlier this month, had fined almost 14,000 Mumbaikars for flouting COVID norms.

COVID cases in Mumbai

Mumbai reported 367 new coronavirus infections on Tuesday, the fourth straight day of under-400 cases, and five fresh fatalities, while 408 more patients recovered from the disease, a senior civic official said. With these additions, the tally of COVID-19 cases rose to 7,35,770, while the death toll climbed to 16,033.

As many as 28,498 COVID tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, taking their cumulative number to 97,69,953, he added. On Monday, this month's lowest count of COVID-19 tests - 25,581 - were conducted in the city.

Image: Twitter/@MUMBAIKHABAR9