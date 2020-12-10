BMC Mulls Reimposing Night Curfew In Mumbai, Maharashtra Govt To Take A Call On Dec 20

As COVID-19 cases in the maximum city decline, sources state on Thursday, that the city's civic body - BMC is mulling to reimpose the night curfew in the city between 11 PM and 6 AM. While the Maharashtra government has not yet agreed to the proposal, it will consider the proposal on December 20 after reviewing the city's status, state reports. This move is being mulled by the BMC after many night clubs were found violating the Epidemic Diseases Act 1897.

Night clubs violate curbs

Reports state that in recent BMC raids, the municipal body found over 2,000 people gathered in small spaces of less than 4,000 square metres, not wearing masks, and not maintaining social distancing. As of date, Maharashtra has not allowed the gathering of over 50 people at a time in the city. Mumbai - which was initially the worst affected district in the nation by COVID, has now dropped to fourth place below Bengaluru, Delhi, Pune.

Mumbai's COVID cases

On Wednesday, Mumbai reported 716 new cases and 15 new deaths. The city witnessed 874 recoveries taking its cured tally to 2,64,228 cases. Mumbai's tally rose to 2,87,891 with 11,903 active cases and 10,935 fatalities.

Mumbai's recovery rate has risen to 92% now while its growth rise has slowed to 0.24%. BMC reported that 20,30,066 samples have been tested till date with a 14.31% positivity rate. With the increasing number of cases, BMC reported that 407 out of 1145 ventilator beds are vacant, while 820 out of 1917 ICU beds are vacant. till date.

With Maharashtra extending its lockdown, the BMC has increased its containment zones to 471, while over 5451 buildings and chawls have been sealed and are being self-managed by the society. BMC has tweaked its containment zones criteria mandating sealing of buildings that have 10 or more cases in 2 or more floors. The recent BMC report shows Goregaon as the most affected place with the doubling rate at 182 days, while Byculla is the least affected ward with a doubling rate at 583 days. Overall, Mumbai's doubling rate at 280 days is higher than the national average of 73 days.

