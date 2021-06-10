BMC Orders Re-inspection Of Manholes After Receiving Backlash For Bhandup Incident

As monsoon approaches in Mumbai, the problem of open manholes again came to light on Wednesday after two women accidentally fell into an uncovered manhole in Bhandup. Taking cognizance of the incident, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Chief Iqbal Chahal on Thursday informed that the manhole, the cover of which bore open by rain flashes, has been re-covered. He further, taking lessons from the incident, ordered the re-inspection of manholes on all roads that come under the jurisdiction of the municipal body.

'The concerned department and the BMC workers should re-inspect manholes on all the roads that come under Mumbai Municipal corporation area, and in case of damage, the same should be repaired," he said.

Bhandup incident

On Wednesday, a video went viral, in which a woman can be seen walking on a water-logged pavement amid heavy rains, and suddenly falling into the open manhole, and soon after, another woman was seen falling down the same manhole, which they couldn’t spot as it was filled with water. Luckily, both the ladies escaped unhurt.

However, the viral video attracted the attention of many, including Member of Parliament Manoj Kotak. Taking to his official Twitter handle, the Bharatiya Janata Party leader pulled up the BMC for the incident, and wrote, "The richest civic body of India BMC is incapable of keeping unclogged manholes, clean sewerage." Pointing out that the Mumbaikars are 'devoid' of even the basic rights of cleanliness, he asserted that it is now turning out to be 'fatal'. He further added that the video of the incident, 'raged him to the core'.

Netizens also could not help but agree with the points put forth by him. While one user passed a sarcastic comment, which read, "What a shame to see BMCs 'great' work," another user wrote gave a suggestion to the Mumbaikars, which read, "People of Mumbai for the rest of Monsoon should wear Scuba suit and travel." There were a few users who also went to the extent of claiming that the civic body at the behest of the government, was 'saving money', which will be used for the next election campaigns.

Open manhole- History of Mumbai

The reaction of the Mumbaikars would not have been such, had it been a once in a decade sort of an incident. The grave reality of Mumbai is, around this time every year when the open manholes get filled with rainwater, people accidentally slip into them, and not all are lucky enough to get saved. Most people lose their lives in such accidents. Last year in the month of August, a 37-year-old man died after falling into an open manhole, which was covered with a plank instead of the fiber-made lids, in the Sheetal Nagar area of Mira Road. A few days after the incident, in the month of October, a 35-year-old homemaker fell into an open manhole on a flooded road near her home in Ghatkopar’s Asalpha village.

Despite witnessing a number of accidental deaths involving open and broken manholes in the twin-city, the civic administration and private contractors seem to be doing precious little to seal these yawning death traps. While the PWD handles the job, the onus of day-to-day supervision and keeping track of the lids on manholes rests on the shoulders of the ward officer and the sanitary inspector.

