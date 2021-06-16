BMC Reduces Gap Between Covishield Doses For Students And Others Going Abroad

For the convenience of students seeking admissions to foreign universities, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has decided to reduce the gap between the two doses of the Covishield vaccine. The BMC will start administering the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine after 28 days (four weeks) instead of the standard practice of 12 to 16 weeks. The civic body also made exemptions for those who need to travel abroad for employment purposes or to participate in the Tokyo Olympics.

The BMC has floated an advisory mandating documents and on-spot registration on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday from 10 am to 3 pm.

CVCs for citizens going abroad for educational purposes, jobs, for participating in Tokyo Olympics.



Covishield: 2nd dose.



The second dose can be taken 28 days post the first dose ONLY in the following centers.



Documents mandatory.



According to the circular passed by the BMC, it has been highlighted that the interval cannot be less than 28 days.

Documents required to get the early jab

To avail the convenience of getting the jab after 28 days, beneficiaries will have to produce certain documents related to the reason for which they are travelling abroad. Students must have official documents related to the university or the course including:

Admission confirmation letter of University

Confirmed visa

I-20 or DS 160 form from University to get a foreign Visa.

Citizens going abroad for jobs must show an offer letter from the organization as well as an interview letter.

An Employer's Letter for those going for job purposes.

Tokyo Olympics participants must produce an official letter from the Ministry of Sports.

The Nodal Officer of the vaccination campaign is responsible for monitoring the campaign and uploading information on the Cowin platform after the beneficiary fills in the attached form.

Centre reduces Covishield jab interval for those wanting to travel abroad

On June 7, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced a new vaccine policy which included reduced time for a second dose of vaccination for those wanting to travel abroad and interlinking their vaccination certificates with passports. The announcement from the BMC came few days after the Centre made the changes. The union government had announced the facility for those wanting to travel foreign for educational purposes, for employment opportunities, or for those who are contingent on the Tokyo Olympic Games. The Centre has allowed this facility up to August 31.