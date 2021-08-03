BMC Relaxes COVID Restrictions In Mumbai: Shops Open Till 10 PM, Trains & Temples Shut

As the Maharashtra government relaxes COVID restrictions in the state, BMC too released its revised instruction for Mumbai on Monday. As per the new guidelines, all shops in Mumbai, including those in malls, have been allowed to function till 8 PM. While cinemas, religious places will still remain shut, no decision has been taken on trains.

Mumbai's new COVID restrictions

All shops and other establishments (including those in malls) which are currently allowed to operate till 4 pm can now remain open till 10 PM and till 3 PM on Saturdays

Restaurants and hotels can function till 4 PM only

All indoor and outdoor games and sports clubs to operate except for swimming and other games where physical contact can operate at regular timings

Shooting for films and television serials permitted

All government, as well as private offices, can operate with full capacity,

All cinema theatres, drama theatres and multiplexes (independent and inside malls) to remain closed till further orders

Restrictions on movement will be applicable from 9 PM to 5 AM

All places of worship in the State will remain closed till further orders

Restrictions imposed on birthday celebrations, Political, Social and Cultural events, elections, election campaigning, rallies, protest marches to be continued.

Mumbai's COVID spread

On Monday, Mumbai reported 259 fresh COVID-19 cases and nine fatalities while 391 patients recovered, the city civic body said. With the fresh additions, the tally of infections in the commercial capital now stands at 7,35,371, COVID-19 death toll 15,908 and the count of recoveries at 7,12,311, it said. Mumbai is now left with 4,744 active patients, said BMC. With 26,768 new tests, the number of samples tested so far in Mumbai rose to 82,12,301. Mumbai is now left with three containment zones while 46 buildings remained sealed as a preventive measure to curb the spread of coronavirus.

Meanwhile, Mumbai's neighbours - the Navi Mumbai area has claimed to have tested 92.86 per cent of the population or a total of 13.93 lakh people for coronavirus infection so far". Of the total population of 15 lakh in the NMMC areas, 13.93 lakh people have already been tested for coronavirus infection," it said. In July alone, 2,16,411 people were tested at an average of 7,000 tests per day, the NMMC said.