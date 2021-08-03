BMC Relaxes COVID Restrictions In Mumbai: Shops Open Till 10 PM, Trains & Temples Shut

Quick links:
IMAGE: PTI/ANI
As the Maharashtra government relaxes COVID restrictions in the state, BMC too released its revised instruction for Mumbai on Monday. As per the new guidelines, all shops in Mumbai, including those in malls, have been allowed to function till 8 PM. While cinemas, religious places will still remain shut, no decision has been taken on trains.
On Monday, Mumbai reported 259 fresh COVID-19 cases and nine fatalities while 391 patients recovered, the city civic body said. With the fresh additions, the tally of infections in the commercial capital now stands at 7,35,371, COVID-19 death toll 15,908 and the count of recoveries at 7,12,311, it said. Mumbai is now left with 4,744 active patients, said BMC. With 26,768 new tests, the number of samples tested so far in Mumbai rose to 82,12,301. Mumbai is now left with three containment zones while 46 buildings remained sealed as a preventive measure to curb the spread of coronavirus.
Meanwhile, Mumbai's neighbours - the Navi Mumbai area has claimed to have tested 92.86 per cent of the population or a total of 13.93 lakh people for coronavirus infection so far". Of the total population of 15 lakh in the NMMC areas, 13.93 lakh people have already been tested for coronavirus infection," it said. In July alone, 2,16,411 people were tested at an average of 7,000 tests per day, the NMMC said.