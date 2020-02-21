WATCH: BMC Sends 'band-baaja' To Tax Defaulter's Doorstep; Touts Musical Idea

Introducing yet another novel idea, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), has decided to send a band of drummers to those who have not paid their property tax. Taking to Twitter on Friday, BMC has shared a video of a band of drummers playing at the door of the Kamala office. In the tweet, BMC has written in Marathi: "If the property tax is paid on time, No need to listen on the doorstep!"

Launching an initiative on Wednesday, the BMC came up with an idea of reminding defaulters of their pending dues by sending a band of drummers to their doorstep. The BMC's band of drummers will be ferrying up and down the city in a tempo from 10 am to 7 PM every day, as per sources. The initiative is being taken to collect 40 percent of the property tax for the current fiscal, in the next 40 days. This is a tried and tested method as it was successful in Thane in the year 2016, said a BMC official.

Earlier in November, BMC came up with an idea to solve the pothole menace in the city. It introduced an application called FixIt and urged people to report about potholes, with #PotholeChallenge2019. It challenged that the pothole will be repaired within 24 hours and if it doesn't, then the BMC will pay Rs 500 to the one who reported about it.

