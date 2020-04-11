BMC Starts Training Of Doctors In Specialised COVID-19 Course Amid Outbreak

In the thick of Coronavirus, BMC has started training of the second batch of over 1709 trainee intern doctors in a specialised course for COVID -19. This comes at a time when the healthcare professionals are already facing dire situations, with rising criticism over the lack of provisions for protective medical gear to tackle the viral pandemic.

The first batch of over 1500 doctors joined different hospitals on Saturday.

BMC asks private hospital to quarantine its nurses

BMC on Friday directed a private hospital to quarantine all its nurses and stop new admissions after two of its nurses tested positive for coronavirus. A senior BMC official said two nurses from Sushrusha Hospital in Dadar, aged 27 and 42, have tested positive for coronavirus. Following this, the BMC, as a preventive step, asked the private hospital to quarantine all its 28 nurses at the medical facility itself and stop new admissions, he said.

"We have advised them to test all the nurses at their own cost," said the officer.

Maharashtra government tackles COVID-19 crisis

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has created 381 containment zones to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Addressing the residents of the state on Wednesday, Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray made an appeal to the retired soldiers having experience in medical corps, retired nurses and ward boys and unemployed medical professionals to join hands with the government in the fight against COVID-19. He stressed that the state deeply valued the services of individuals having such courage.

Uddhav Thackeray remarked, "I want to make an important appeal especially to retired soldiers who have experience in medical corps, many retired nurses and ward boys who have experience. There are some nurses and ward boys who have completed their education but have not been employed. I want to appeal to them that if you have the courage to participate in this war (against COVID-19), come forward and join us. Maharashtra needs you."

Also, wearing of masks has been made mandatory in multiple cities such as Mumbai, Thane, Pune, and Nashik. On Thursday, Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla spoke to the Chief Secretary of Maharashtra to review the containment measures undertaken to tackle the novel coronavirus crisis. As per sources, the Chief Secretary requested the assistance of paramilitary force to control the situation and infrastructural help.

