Amid BJP's Allegations On BKC's COVID Facility, BMC Affirms 'hospital Structure Is Sound'

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation on Thursday refuted rumours that the newly constructed 1000-bed hospital at BKC had been badly affected by Cyclone Nisarga. Maintaining that there was only minor damage to the fence, it stated that the hospital structure is sound. The BMC added that the admission of patients to the facility could recommence from Thursday evening. To buttress its case, the civic body posted the latest pictures of the hospital. Constructed by the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority, the BKC facility was exclusively set up to boost Mumbai's fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Rumours claiming that the Jumbo facility set up at BKC has been badly affected by #CycloneNisarga is false. There has only been a minor damage to the fence - the hospital structure is sound and it can be put to operation this evening .#NaToCorona#BMCNisargaUpdates pic.twitter.com/Vyrlhxa2Ta — माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) June 4, 2020

BJP raises questions on BKC facility

On Wednesday, BJP MLA Nitesh Rane shared three videos on Twitter, alleging that the construction of the BKC facility was a misuse of taxpayers' money. One of the videos purportedly quoted a watchman who said that patients were shifted to other hospitals because the roof might fall on them. Rane called for an enquiry on crores of rupees being spent on such a structure.

Meanwhile, former BJP Lok Sabha MP Kirit Somaiya visited the facility and alleged that there was a lot of leakage inside the hospital due to the rain post-Cyclone Nisarga. More than 200 patients had been shifted to the new facility at the NSCI Exhibition Centre in Worli and Sion hospital on Tuesday, a day before the advent of the cyclone.

There should be a enquiry on all this which has been a clear misuse of taxpayers money in the name of COVID! pic.twitter.com/XZRfR845wC — nitesh rane (@NiteshNRane) June 3, 2020

I visited BKC Corona Hospital of Thackeray Sarkar today afternoon 1pm.First Rain & heavy leakages.Water inside the so called hospital Safety, Fire, Structure.. Permissions are ignored. 50% construction completed Risky to keep patients there. Requested Chief Secratary for Enquiry. pic.twitter.com/MQBQCU1hEl — Kirit Somaiya (@KiritSomaiya) June 4, 2020

Cyclone Nisarga

Several regions in the state, including Mumbai, were put on a high alert due to the threat of Cyclone Nisarga. It began the landfall process at about 1 pm on June 3 near Alibaug in Raigad district. After completing landfall, it weakened into a cyclonic storm. A few hours after Maharashtra was relatively left unscathed by the cyclone, CM Uddhav Thackeray thanked the people and the administration.

Expressing his condolences on the loss of two lives and the damage in some regions such as Konkan, Thackeray contended that the intensity of the crisis had been reduced. He profusely appreciated the role of Corporation officials, district administration, emergency services, and medical teams for tackling the after-effects of Cyclone Nisarga. Additionally, he also noted the constructive role played by the media during this period.

