BMC To Begin Clinical Trials For Teenagers Aged 12-18 Years; Dates To Be Announced Soon

Amid the vaccination drive in the country, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is all set to start clinical trials of Bharat Biotech's Covaxin on teenagers between 12 to 18 years of age. After receiving a green signal from the central government, Bharat Biotech has already begun the Covaxin trial and will be the first such vaccine in India to inoculate children. This is not limited to Mumbai's BMC but several other parts across the country will be soon holding similar trials for the children.

As per the sources, the trials will take place in Mumbai soon, however, the date has not been announced yet. As of now, Covaxin is available for those above the age group of 18 years. Bharat Biotech's Covaxin is the first indigenous vaccine to be developed for the virus in India. Meanwhile, AIIMS Patna has already started the trial on children ageing between 2 to 18 years.

COVAXIN's Clinical Trials On Children Aged 2-18 Yrs Begin At Patna's AIIMS

On Wednesday, Bharat Biotech started its phase-2 trials of COVAXIN at Patna's AIIMS hospital in Bihar. The trial will take place on 525 subjects at various sites, including AIIMS, Delhi, AIIMS, Patna, and Meditrina Institute of Medical Sciences, Nagpur with two doses administered in an interval of 28 days. Covaxin will be the first such vaccine in India that would cater to inoculating children. On May 13, the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) had given nod to phase-2/3 trials on children ageing 2-18-year-olds.

All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi is also planning to start the Paediatric clinical trials of the indigenous Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine "Covaxin" in few days, sources said on Thursday.

Covaxin's Journey

In March, Bharat Biotech said that its COVID-19 vaccine- Covaxin has shown an interim clinical efficacy of 81% in its Phase 3 trials. The phase 3 trials involved 25,800 subjects and is the largest ever trial conducted in India. COVAXIN has been granted permission for restricted use in an emergency situation by the DGCI on January 3. Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan explained that COVAXIN is more likely to work against newer variants like N501Y Variant (UK variant) and the recent double mutation (Indian variant). The participants enrolled were between the age of 18-98 years old including 2,433 over the age of 60 and 4,500 with comorbidities.

In April, the Centre has approved an advance payment of Rs 4,567.50 crores to Serum Institute of India (SII) & Bharat Biotech (BBL) to ramp up COVID-19 vaccine production. Apart from Bharat Biotech, three public sector companies - Haffkine Biopharmaceutical Corporation Ltd, Mumbai, Indian Immunologicals Limited, Hyderabad and Bharat Immunologicals & Biologicals Limited, Bulandshahr too have been given grants to enhance their production capacity. While Haffkine will produce 20 million doses per month within six months, the other two will produce 10-15 million doses per month by Aug-Sep 2021.

