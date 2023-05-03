BMC To Build Public Toilets, Viewing Deck At Mumbai's Marine Drive

In a bid to maintain heritage and tourism, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde issued instructions on Monday to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to build public restrooms every kilometre in the area, along with a tourist-friendly viewing deck and seaside plaza at Marine Drive.

CM Shinde went to Marine Drive on Monday, to inspect the area's amenities, cleanliness, and ongoing efforts to make it more appealing to tourists. He directed the authorities to build public lavatories at Queen's Necklace every mile for the comfort of visitors. A civic official reported that CM Shinde made many recommendations for the area's continued beautification, including suggestions that buildings in the Marine Drive area that face the sea be painted a certain shade.

CM Shinde also inspected the Coastal Road project's development and stated that, as work is being done on a war footing, the coastal road would be operational by the end of this year.

He further said that Mumbai will become pothole-free in two years as cement-concrete roads are constructed. "We are in the process of making Mumbai roads pothole-free, and the work of concretising roads has started for that, which will make Mumbai pothole-free in two years. We have taken up 500 beautification works, and 800-1,000 more spots for beautification will be identified. Efforts are on to reduce pollution by using modern technology," Shinde said during the visit.