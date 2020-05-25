Bengaluru: New 'flat Fare' System Introduced By BMTC To Minimize Contact In Buses

Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) on Monday announced that it has introduced a new "flat fare" system to minimize contact in buses during travel. Under the "flat fare" system, passengers would not have to buy daily or weekly passes for travel. This system would help minimize repeated transaction with passengers while giving and taking change.

"In view of the public demand, the proposal was sent to the government for the introduction of a flat fare system and the same was approved and preparedness is being made for implementing with effect from May 26, 2020," BMTC said in a statement.

The BMTC stated that passengers will compulsorily have to wear masks during travel and not crowd in the buses, thereby maintaining social distancing. It added that various preparations to operate public transport buses with minimized contact are being made by the BMTC including the introduction of a pass system for the travellers.

Contact-less journey on airports

Meanwhile, with the resumption of air travel, Karnataka has announced that a week-long institutional quarantine will have to be undergone by passengers arriving by domestic flights in Karnataka from seven particular states, including Maharashtra, Delhi and Tamil Nadu, where COVID-19 cases are high, the state government has said.

In order to contain coronavirus transmission among passengers and staff, the Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL) has also introduced the new feature of 'contactless journey' right from pre-entry check to security check and boarding. With a greater emphasis on minimum touch and minimum exposure between passengers and airport personnel, BIAL aims to minimise all physical contact at the airport.

With 43 deaths and 680 discharges, there are a total of 2,158 cases in Karnataka, according to the health department said on Monday. The total number of active cases in the state stand at 1,433.

(With Agency Inputs)