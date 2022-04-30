Boat capsize in Bhagirathi river

Nabadwip(WB), Apr 30 (PTI) A woman and her 18-month daughter are missing after a country boat carrying about 10 people capsized in the mid stream of Bhagirathi river near the holy town of Nabadwip in West Bengal on Saturday, police said.

Police have rushed to the area and a search has been launched.

The State Disaster Response Force has been called to assist in the operation, the police said.

Locals and fishermen have rescued the eight others who were in the boat, which along with another was taking invitees at a wedding ceremony from Nabadwip to Mayapur, a distance of about 12 km, it said. PTI COR KK There was a marriage ceremony at a home of Chaitanya Colony at Nabadwip Prachin Mayapur in Nadia. One Puja Mahuri (24) came to attend the marriage function with her husband and baby girl. While a sources said that they were from Shyamnagar, the other sources stated they were from Samudragarh in Burdwan.

However, the sources added that the persons those came to the marriage house, planned a trip to Mayapur. The family which holds the marriage ceremony is a fishermen family lives nearby the river Bhagirathi. The family naturally has the fishing boats. So, the relatives took two of their fishing boats and sat sail for Mayapur at the opposite bank.

When the boats reached mid river, one of the boats got capsized. There were 10 persons in it. All were drowned. The locals and other fishermen on river rushed and rescued eight of them. But Puja and her baby remained missing. Reported that Puja would not know to swim.

Nabadwip police rushed the bank and arranged for search operation by locals. Side by side it informed the Disaster Response Team.

KK KK

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)