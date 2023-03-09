Bodies Of woman, Two Teenage Daughters found In A House In Aligarh

The bodies of a woman and her two teenage daughters have been found in a house closed from inside in Islamnagar area here, police said on Thursday.

They said the initial investigation revealed that Nagina (55) and her daughters Bano (19) and Paaki (17) allegedly killed themselves by consuming poison on Wednesday night due to extreme financial stress.

Senior Superintendent of Police Kalanidhi Naithani said neighbours told the police that Nagina's family had been battling extreme poverty after her husband died a few years ago.

Nagina was suffering from protracted illness and was unable to afford treatment, Naithani said.

The bodies have been sent for a post-mortem examination to ascertain the exact cause of their death, police added.