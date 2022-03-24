Body Of 13-year-old Boy Found In Gunny Bag In Pune

The body of a 13-year-old boy was found in a gunny bag in the Kothrud area of Pune city on late Thursday evening, said police.

According to the police, the boy, who was speech impaired, has been identified and one person has been detained for questioning.

"The boy's body was found stashed inside a gunny back. There were no injury marks on the body, but the exact cause of death will be known only after a postmortem," said an officer from the Kothrud police station.

