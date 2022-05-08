Body of 4-year-old missing girl found in Rajasthan village

Kota, May 8 (PTI) The body of a missing four-year-old girl with injury marks to the head was found buried in a house in Jhalawar district of Rajasthan on Sunday morning, police said.

The girl had gone missing on Saturday evening from her home in Meharpur village under the Bhawanimandi police station area, they said.

The police said she used to wear a pair of silver bracelets around her wrists which are missing.

"Prima face, theft seems to be the motive behind the murder, and a suspect has been detained and is being interrogated," Superintendent of Police, Jhalawar, Monika Sen said.

Police had launched a search operation after she was reported missing on Saturday night, Bhawanimandi SHO Mahesh Singh said.

A door-to-door search was carried out in the village on Sunday morning, and the girl was found buried in sand at a nearby house owned by Ramkaran Mehar, he added.

The body was handed over to the family members after a post-mortem examination, and further investigation is underway, SHO Singh said. PTI COR IJT

