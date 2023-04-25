Last Updated:

Body Of Girl Found In Agricultural Field In Bengal’s Malda

The body of an unidentified girl was recovered on Tuesday morning from an agricultural field in West Bengal’s Malda district, police said.

Press Trust Of India

The development comes days after the body of another girl was found at Kaliaganj in Uttar Dinajpur district, around 115 km away from Malda's Kaliachak where the unidentified minor's body was recovered, a senior officer said.

According to the police, the body was found at Ujirpur village under the Akandaberia panchayat in Kaliachak.

Locals alleged that the girl was raped before being killed and dumped on the agricultural field in the village, a senior officer said.

"The girl seems to be in her teens. We have sent the body for post-mortem examinations to ascertain whether she was sexually assaulted or not. A bag was found from the spot,” the police officer told PTI over the phone.

An investigation has been initiated, he said.

The district police started a process to find out the girl's identity, he said.

Meanwhile, four police officers, all in the rank of Assistant Sub Inspectors, were on Monday suspended for allegedly dragging the body of the girl on a road at Kaliaganj in Uttar Dinajpur district last week, another senior official said.

Of the four ASIs, three are from Kaliaganj Police Station and one is from Raiganj Police Station.

