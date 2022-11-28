Body Of Newborn Girl Found In Nullah In Himachal Pradesh's Hamirpur

The body of a newborn girl was found in a nullah (drain) near Nagrota Gaziana village in the Bhoranj subdivision of Hamirpur district on Monday, police said.

The body was discovered when some people went towards the drain adjacent to a cremation ground. The body was buried in the drain, a police spokesperson said.

Local residents immediately informed the police and they took custody of the body.

A case has been registered and an investigation is underway to ascertain who had kept the body in the drain, the police said.

