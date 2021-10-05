Body Of One Of The 19 Missing Cloudburst Victims Recovered In JK's Kishtwar

Body of one of the 19 missing cloudburst victims was recovered from a stream in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar on Tuesday, over two months after the natural calamity hit a remote village in the hilly district, officials said.

The decomposed body was recovered from downstream Donagrari, one kilometre from Honzar village of Dacchan tehsil which was devastated by flash floods triggered by the cloudburst during the intervening night of July 27 and 28, the officials said.

Seven persons were found dead and 17 others rescued in an injured condition by rescuers who continued the search for 19 other missing residents for over a month before calling off the operation.

At least 21 houses and as many cow sheds besides a ration depot, a bridge and a mosque were damaged in the incident.

The officials said the body recovered from the stream was later identified as that of Bashir Ahmad (45) who was one of the 19 persons reported missing after the cloudburst.

Ahmad was an employee of the Wildlife Department and his body was handed over to the next of his kin for last rites after the completion of legal formalities, the officials said.

