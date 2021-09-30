Bomb-making expert from MP held in Jharkhand

Medininagar (Jharkhand), Sep 29 (PTI) An expert in bomb-making and landmine planting from Madhya Pradesh was arrested in Jharkhand's Palamu district on Wednesday, a police officer said.

An activist of outlawed Naxalite outfit Tritiya Sammelan Prastuti Committee (TSPC) was also arrested along with the man from MP, Palamu Superintendent of Police Chandan Kumar Sinha said.

The two were picked up from Dandu under Tarhasi police station. They were there to plant explosives for the outfit with an intention to harm security personnel, he said.

Sinha said the bomb-making expert is a resident of Chapra village under Katni district of Madhya Pradesh, while the TSPC ultra is a close aide of the outfit's self-styled sub-zonal commander, Shashikant alias Arif alias Sudesh.

