Bomb Threat Call To Reliance Hospital In Mumbai, Ambani Family Members Named; Probe On

Chaos unfolded at the Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital after the Mumbai-based healthcare facility received a threat call on October 5, Wednesday. In the call made from an unknown number at 12:57 p.m., the caller threatened to blow up the Hospital and issued threats in name of some of the members of the Ambani family.

"Offence in this incidence is being registered at DB Marg Police Station and further investigation in this matter is being done by Mumbai Police," read a statement issued in this regard. This the second time threat calls were made to the hospital in two months, the first time on August 15. On the said date, over eight threat calls were made on the number of the hospital.

Threat calls again to Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital

A call was received on the landline number of Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital at 12.57pm today from an unknown number in which the caller threatened to blow up the Hospital and issued threats in name of some members of the Ambani family: Mumbai Police pic.twitter.com/6LwL14l27A — ANI (@ANI) October 5, 2022

Security concerns for the Ambani family has been mounting since last year, when a Scorpio laden with 20 explosive gelatin sticks and a threat letter was found parked near Antilia. The man to whom the police traced the vehicle had reported it stolen eight days before the Antilia incident. In less than a week, his body is found floating in a creek outside Mumbai.

Investigation of the Antilia incident has now been taken over by the NIA; the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) continues to investigate the murder and the vehicle’s theft.

(This is a developing story, more updates are awaited)