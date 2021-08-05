Bombay HC Bats For Local Train Travel For All In Mumbai; Points Out 'Bus Charges Are High'

As Mumbai opens up, the Bombay High Court on Thursday, questioned the Maharashtra government's logic in not allowing all vaccinated people to travel via local trains. With several pleas demanding to allow lawyers to travel via local trains, the Additional Solicitor general stated that the state's disaster management has issued a letter to Railways instructing to issue train passes to lawyers. Astonished that journalists were still not allowed to travel via trains, the Court asked the state to respond on allowing train travel for all by next Thursday.

Bombay HC: 'What is the logic in allowing some?'

Highlighting that atleast 70% vaccination is required to open up local trains, the state AG argued, "We are reaching 50% vaccination in Maharashtra. We will consider the common card suggestion for doubly vaccinated persons". When asked if bus travel was allowed, the state said yes. In response, the court observed, "Travelling by train in Mumbai is important for people. Bus charges are very high. What is the logic in allowing some but not others?".

On Tuesday, Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope stated that CM Uddhav Thackeray would consider all aspects before taking a call on opening up local trains. "We are not saying no, but the decision for relaxation in local trains has been put on hold. Many aspects to be considered before taking a call, " said Tope. While the Railways allowed the general public to board the Mumbai local trains only from February 1 this year, they were again barred from the same owing to the second novel coronavirus wave.

Mumbai's new COVID restrictions

As per the new COVID guidelines in Mumbai, all shops in Mumbai, including those in malls, have been allowed to function till 10 PM. While cinemas, religious places will still remain shut, no decision has been taken on trains. On the other hand, restaurants and hotels can function till 4 PM only. The state has allowed indoor and outdoor games except swimming, shooting for films and television serials and all government, as well as private offices. Restrictions imposed on birthday celebrations, Political, Social and Cultural events, elections, election campaigning, rallies, protest marches to be continued.