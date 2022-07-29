Bombay HC Orders Demolition Of 48 High-rise Buildings Near Mumbai Airport

In a major order, the Bombay High Court on Friday directed the Collector of Mumbai Suburban to demolish 48 high-rise buildings near the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA), keeping in view that the buildings are becoming an obstruction in the way of flights taking off from the airport.

The division bench chaired by Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice M S Karnik also pulled up the Collector for trying to shift the responsibility of demolition to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and said the Collector has to do something about the obstacles near the airport. Furthermore, he said that the demolition should be carried out in compliance with the order of the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

It is pertinent to note that the court has mentioned that only excessive portions above a certain height will be demolished and not the entire building, further adding that requisite action is to be taken before August 19.

PIL filed against Mumbai high-rise buildings near the airport

The Bombay HC's order came over a Public Interest Litigation (PIL), which was filed by advocate Yashwant Shenoy, raising concerns over the dangers posed by high-rises near the Mumbai airport. It was informed by the Mumbai International Airport Limited (MIAL) that periodic surveys were carried out in 2010 and a total of 137 obstacles were identified that posed threats to the aircraft.

Out of these buildings, while final orders have been passed in 63 cases, 48 other structures need to be demolished immediately.