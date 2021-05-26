Bookies' Statements Against Param Bir Singh Accessed; Pradeep Sharma Named In Complaint

Maharashtra DGP (Home Guards) and former Police Commissioner of Mumbai Param Bir Singh is facing Maharashtra CID investigation in connection with complaints of bookies Sonu Jalan and Ketan Tanna. Republic Media Network has accessed statements of the complainants Ketan Tanna, Munir Khan and Sonu Jalan who have alleged that they were implicated in a false case by Param Bir Singh.

Sonu Jalan in his complaint mentioned that former encounter cop Pradeep Sharma had demanded Rs 15 lakh in 2017, and threatened if failed to pay the same, it would lead him to be trapped in 169 cases. In 2018, Param Bir Singh, who was then the Thane Police Commissioner, had asked Sonu Jalan to pay extortion money of Rs 10 crore to Pradeep Sharma. Sonu Jalan has also complained that Pradeep Sharma threatened him saying he will slap charges on Sonu Jalan under the MCOCA Act. Jalan, an accused in the 2018 IPL betting racket was arrested by then-Thane Commissioner Param Bir Singh in a cricket betting case for Rs 45 lakhs.

'Pradeep Sharma threatened my wife': Ketan Tanna

Ketan Tanna and Munir Khan have also alleged that they were demanded extortion money in crores by Param Bir Singh and Pradeep Sharma. Ketan Tanna in the complaint has said that his wife was called to the Anti-extortion cell and police officials had beaten Sonu Jalan in front of his wife while threatening her to pay the ransom amount. Ketan Tanna mentioned that Pradeep Sharma and Rajkumar Kothamire threatened his wife and demanded Rs 2 Crore which was later settled at Rs 1 Crore.

"Look what we have done to Sonu Jalan, your husband will also suffer the same fate. Better pay us the money if you don't want your husband to get rid of this mess," Ketan Tanna has mentioned in his complaint quoting Pradeep Sharma.

The complaint also reads that Ketan Tanna and his family had to shell out the extortion money despite him having not committed any crime. Earlier this month, Ketan Tanna and Sonu Jalan had written letters to PM Narendra Modi and Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray accusing Maharashtra DGP (Home Guards) Param Bir Singh of extortion and slapping false cases against them. The bookies have alleged that Singh and his colleague - Pradeep Sharma had extorted them after falsely implicating them in betting cases.

Maharashtra govt probes Param Bir Singh

Maharashtra govt has ordered two probes into Param Bir Singh - one pertaining to the Antilia bomb scare case and other in connection with the corruption allegations levelled by reinstated Police Inspector Anoop Dange. Claiming that Singh demanded Rs.2 crore for revoking his suspension, Dange accused him of saving some people with underworld connections when he was the DG of the Anti Corruption Bureau. The Bombay HC has refused to grant him interim protection urging him to approach the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) with his grievances. The petition will now be heard on June 9. Singh had accused former Home Minister Anil Deshmukh of asking Sachin Vaze to extort Rs 100 crore per month from 1750 bars, restaurants and other establishments in Mumbai, leading to his transfer.