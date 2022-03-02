Border Villages In J&K Organise Cricket Tourney In Memory Of Late CDS General Bipin Rawat

The youth of Jammu and Kashmir, especially in the border belt, always have an emotional connection with the Indian Army as for them, the Indian Army is an extended family which helps them out in thick and thin. Carrying this legacy forward, villagers in the Mendhar area of Poonch district have kick-started the General Bipin Rawat Memorial cricket tournament.

“The First iteration of General Bipin Rawat Memorial cricket tournament, was inaugurated under the aegis of Ace of Spades Gunners today at OP Hill stadium in Mendhar, district Poonch(J&K). About 30 teams of border villages of Mendhar, Rajouri & Poonch areas are participating in this tournament which is being conducted on a knock-out basis. The inaugural match of the tournament was played between Dream 11 & 11 Star Gursai team,” PRO Defence Jammu Lt Col Devender Anand.

He further added that the cricket tournament was being organized by Mendhar Youth led by Pankaj Sharma & Shri Balram Sharma, President, Sanatan Dharam Sabha Mendhar with assistance from Mendhar Gunners to create a conducive atmosphere for youth. The tournament is homage to the late Gen Bipin Rawat, CDS, and is a testimony of the Indian Army’s commitment to provide a platform to the youth of J&K, to showcase their hidden talent and channelize their energy in a progressive manner.

It is pertinent to mention that General Bipin Rawat, the first Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) of the Indian Armed Forces, met an unfateful end after a helicopter crash in December 2021.