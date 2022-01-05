Boulder Hit Car On J-K Highway In Ramban, One Killed

One person was killed and another injured on Wednesday when a car they were travelling in was hit by a big boulder on highway in Ramban district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

The car, which was on its way to Kashmir from Jammu, was hit by big boulder, which rolled down the hill on the highway near Jaiswal bridge, they said.

One person died on the spot and another was injured, which has been hospitalised, they said.

