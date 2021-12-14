Boy Beaten To Death By Stepfather In Delhi

A five-year-old boy was allegedly beaten to death by his stepfather in south Delhi, police said on Monday.

A PCR call was received from the Madan Mohan Malviya Hospital informing that a boy, a resident of Dakshinpuri, had been brought dead to the facility, a senior police officer said.

After reaching the hospital, police found that there were many bruises on the boy's body. The body was shifted to AIIMS Trauma Centre, the officer said.

During inquiry, it was revealed that the boy was beaten up by his stepfather, Gulsher, the police said.

Gulsher, a labourer, hails from Uttar Pradesh's Bijnor district. A case has been registered under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code, Deputy Commissioner of Police (south) Benita Mary Jaiker said.

