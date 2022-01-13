Last Updated:

Boy Dies After Coconut Tree Falls On Him In Mumbai

A 13-year-old boy died after a coconut tree fell on him at Sahar village in Andheri east area of western Mumbai on Thursday, a civic official said.

The incident occurred on a road opposite Kalpataru Hotel, where barricades have been put up for the Metro rail work, he said.

"The boy, Aniruddha Sujit Machal, was injured after the coconut tree fell on him. He was rushed to the nearby Cooper Hospital, but doctors declared him brought dead," the official said.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said the site where the mishap occurred has been handed over to the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) for the Metro rail work in 2015, which has put up barricades for the work. 

