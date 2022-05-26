Boy rescued from borewell in Rajasthan's Jalore

Jaipur, May 26 (PTI) A 12-year-old boy, who fell into a 250-foot-deep borewell in Rajasthan's Jalore district, was rescued on Thursday, police said.

The boy, Nimbaram, got stuck at a depth of 90 feet in the borewell, Station House Officer Awdesh Sandhu said.

The incident happened in an area under the Ramsen police station limits, they said.

The rescue operation was immediately initiated with the help of locals, he said.

Oxygen was supplied to the boy inside the borewell, the SHO said, adding the minor was taken out with the help of a rope. PTI SDA NB CK

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)