Boycotted From Community For Marrying Lover, Family Shares Maharashtra Couple’s Ordeal

For almost a year now, Saurabh Jadhav’s, 23, parents have been living with him at Vasai, around 350 kms away from their hometown in Ratnagiri district. The reason being that the Jadhav family has been boycotted from Patgaon in Devrukh because Saurabh had a love marriage and did not inform the committee members of his village.

At Patgaon, residents are not allowed to get married to those originating from Patgaon because it is believed that all the families from that hamlet belong to one family.

Saurabh got married to Gautami, whose family belongs to Patgaon, around a year back. Gautami has been raised at Vasai, and the couple claim that the two are not related by blood.

However, in March last year, the village committee asked Saurabh’s parents to choose between their ancestral village and their son, because their son had gone against the practices of the hamlet.

“A meeting took place in our village on March 15, following Saurabh and Gautami’s wedding, wherein the committee members had already decided that they don’t want couple to be a part of the hamlet because they didn’t inform the committee of their wedding and the committee members believe that Saurabh and Gautami are cousins. But, they are not,” said Sudhakar Jadhav, Saurabh’s uncle.

Around 10 days back, Saurabh went on to file a complaint against 12 members of the committee under the Maharashtra Prohibition of People from Social Boycott Act, 2016.

According to this act, social boycott in the name of caste, community, religion, rituals, or customs is disallowed. If any individual or group tries to prevent or obstruct another member or group from observing any social or religious custom or usage or ceremony, or from taking part in a social, religious or community function, assembly, congregation, meeting or procession, the act amounts to social boycott.

In December 2020, Saurabh’s mother Komal, brother Kaustubh and uncle Sudhakar went to Patgaon because Komal’s mother passed away. But, they were not allowed to attend the last rites or any events because the family has been boycotted.

“The last rites were being carried out in our compound, but we didn’t go out because if we would, our relatives would be asked to leave the village as well or we wouldn’t be allowed to be present there,” said Kaustubh.

Kaustubh added that his friends from Patgaon have also been instructed by village heads to not speak to him.

The FIR at Devrukh police has been registered against 12 people under State Protection of People from Social Boycott Act, 2016, sections 120(b)(conspiracy), 143, 149 (unlawful assembly) and 153 (provocation to rioting) of the IPC.

Incharge of Devrukh Police station, Nisha Jadhav, said that no arrests have been made in the case as the crime calls for a prison term of less than seven years.

“The investigation is going on and depending on court order further course of action will be decided. But, the logbook of the committee, in which minutes of the meetings were recorded, has been examined and it shows that the committee boycotted Saurabh and Gautami during that meeting,” said Nisha Jadhav.

Saurabh said that the social boycott has caused mental trauma to his parents as they have had to leave their ancestral house and property and live in a rented house at Vasai.

“I do not believe in the diktats set by the committee because we have done nothing wrong. In fact when the news of our wedding reached to the ears of some of our community members they had decided that they would raise this issue, which is why an urgent meeting was called. Asking my aged father to choose between me and the village is not justified. He is old and I am the only earning member in the family,” said Saurabh.

“What would I tell my grandchildren, why are we staying away from our home and that we cannot return back to the village that my father help set up? Is this how the villagers treat us for serving the village all these years? We have our house, our farm and our land in the village,” said Sudhakar.

