Brave 10-year-old Boy Saves His 3 Friends, Gets Rs 1 Lakh Reward From Goa CM

A ten-year-old boy named Ankurkumar Sanjay Prasad fearlessly saved his three friends as they started to drown in a river. The boys had gone to take a bath after attending a local village deity procession which involves playing with colour.

For the brave act, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant gave a cheque of Rs 1 lakh to Ankurkumar.

Political leaders praise Ankurkumar

Taking to Twitter, Goa Chief Minister also lauded the valorous act of the 10-year-old.

He wrote, "It was a pleasure to meet the brave young boy Mast. Ankurkumar Sanjay Prasad, who saved three children from drowning with his timely action. Extended a cheque of ₹1 Lakh as a token of appreciation. Goa is proud of his presence of mind and bravery. My best wishes for a bright future.”

It was a pleasure to meet the brave young boy Mast. Ankurkumar Sanjay Prasad, who saved 3 children from drowning with his timely action. Extended a cheque of Rs.1 Lakh as a token of appreciation. Goa is proud of his presence of mind & bravery. My best wishes for a bright future. pic.twitter.com/KFUStOqEBo — Dr. Pramod Sawant (@DrPramodPSawant) March 31, 2023

The boy was also lauded in the Goa assembly after Leader of Opposition Yuri Alemao moved a congratulatory motion for his brave act of saving three of his friends from drowning in the river.

Alemao said, "He was successful in giving them CPR and saving their lives before the arrival of the ambulance."

North Goa SP lauds 10-year-old boy

North Goa superintendent of police (SP) Nidhin Valsan praised the 10-year-old boy and said it takes incredible courage to risk life and act in a life-threatening situation.

Valsan said, "This young hero risked his own life and saved three kids from drowning. It takes incredible courage and selflessness to act quickly in a life-threatening situation. His heroic actions deserve our utmost admiration and gratitude.”