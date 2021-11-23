Last Updated:

Brave Andhra Pradesh Cop Rescues Priest By Jumping Into Gushing Flood Waters; Watch

Andhra Pradesh: In a sheer act of bravery, a police officer from Andhra Pradesh risked his own life to save a priest stuck in floodwaters. Watch video.

Written By
Amrit Burman
Andhra Pradesh

Twitter/@APPOLICE100


In a sheer act of bravery, a policeman from Andhra Pradesh risked his own life to save a priest stuck in floodwaters. The video of the incident was shared on social media by the official account of the Andhra Pradesh police. In the video, the courageous cop could be seen reaching out to the victim just by using a rope.

The video of the incident has turned many heads on social media, and chances are high it will make you applaud the cop. Taking to Twitter, Andhra Pradesh Police explained the incident and wrote, "#APPoliceCycloneRescueOps: A priest working at the Kodavalur Shiva temple in #Nellore Dist was riding his bike at Venkateswarapuram bridge when he was swept away by the floodwaters and was shouting for help, while Traffic CI Sri Nayak dared to bring the priest safely," the department wrote and shared the video. 

Andhra Pradesh: Cop rescues priest by jumping into gushing floodwaters | Watch

 

The video showed a police officer preparing to jump in the water, while the victim was seen standing near a wall. After a few seconds, the cop was seen holding the priest, who got stuck in the floods. In the video, the brave officer could be seen holding a rope in one hand and helping the priest.

In the last part of the video, both of them were seen coming out of the gushing water, while other policemen present at the scene were seen clapping and cheering the brave cop.

The video is now doing the rounds on social media and people are appreciating the efforts taken by Nayak, the AP cop. Since being shared, the video has garnered more than 7000 views and accumulated hundreds of comments. One user wrote, "Salute to your selfless humanity work... Keep up the good work,"

Another person said, "Appreciate the CI Sri Nayak. This exemplary service needs to be rewarded after the floods. " One other user commented, "Good job, sir."

Image: Twitter/@Twitter/@APPOLICE100

Tags: Andhra Pradesh, Police Officer, Policeman helps priest
First Published:
